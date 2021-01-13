Woman’s body recovered at Ampati

TURA: Body of a 70-year-old woman was retrieved from a pond at Ampati in South West Garo Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were informed at around 12:45 pm that a woman’s body was floating in the pond, near the petrol Pump in Ampati.

Police with the help of Fire & Emergency staff retrieved the body and handed over for an inquest. Family members of the deceased identified her as Maneshwari Hajong (70) hailing from Chelapara area of Ampati.

It is suspected that she may have fallen into the pond and drowned. After an inquiry, a post mortem examination was conducted before the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.