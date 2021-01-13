IIT-G, NECHRI to enhance cancer research in Northeast

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) and the North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI) at Jorabat have agreed to enhance research to identify cancer susceptible population in the Northeast.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed by the heads of the two institutes at IIT-G on Tuesday.

As it is, IIT Guwahati and NECHRI have been engaged in identifying novel biomarkers for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, therapy and recurrence.

“This collaboration has already identified novel targets for oral cancer (a leading cancer burden in India) drug discovery. The research has been published in a highly reputed international journal, Biomolecules in 2019 More research publications are underway,” informed a statement issued from IIT-G on Wednesday.

In addition, both the institutions are engaged in developing various strategies to help cancer patients from the region.

“The MoU will enable IIT Guwahati and NECHRI to strengthen more collaboration and help cancer patients from the Northeast region. The institute has already obtained over 500 cancer samples from patients registered with NECHRI. The researchers involved in this collaboration are currently examining the samples to identify novel prognosis, therapeutic and recurrence biomarkers for the better management of the patients from the region,” the statement said.

Recently, a joint project proposal has been submitted by NECHRI and IIT Guwahati to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to identify novel therapeutic targets for triple negative breast cancer from Northeast patients.

“IIT Guwahati has world-class expertise and infrastructure in cancer research. The aim of this MoU is to initiate more active collaboration with NECHRI and to identify different biomarkers for the early diagnosis of cancer and cancer drug discovery,” said IIT-G director T. G. Sitharam.

Munindra Narayan Baruah, managing director and chief physician of NECHRI said, “Cancer diagnosis and treatment is expensive, therefore most patients in India cannot afford it. However, this collaboration with IIT Guwahati is historic and will help us develop indigenous instruments, diagnostic devices and drugs that are affordable for our population through an interdisciplinary approach.”