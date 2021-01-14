Drugs case: NCB raids residence of Maha minister’s son-in-law

Mumbai: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan, the drug law enforcement agency sleuths on Thursday swung into action and carried out searches at his residence here and other locations in connection with a drug related case.

According to sources, several teams of NCB swung into action since early Thursday morning and raided the residence of Khan and several other locations related to others here.

The official said that the action is in connection with the 200 kg of drugs seized from Mumbai last week.

On Wednesday night, the NCB arrested Khan.

Commenting on the development, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in a statement said Khan was arrested after his detailed interrogation whole day.

The arrest follows the seizure of a large quantity of 200 kg Ganja from one courier at Bandra West last week.

In the follow-up operation, huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar.

Sajnani, along with two other sisters – Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala and Ramkumar Tiwari of Muchhad Paanwala, were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in the court.

During their investigations, the role of Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra also came to light, and after questioning, he was arrested.

Wankhede said that follow up action and investigation are underway. (IANS)