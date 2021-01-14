NPP, Opp locked in war of words over ILP delay

SHILLONG, Jan 13: The ruling NPP and Opposition Congress are once again locked in a war of words over the delay in implementation of ILP in the state with both parties holding each other responsible for the holdup.

A day after the Opposition leader accused the NPP-led coalition government of sleeping over the demand for ILP, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong has slammed the Opposition and asked the party to validate the decisions taken during the Congress regime in the state.

“It is wrong on the part of the Opposition to blame us and say that we are sleeping,” Tynsong said, while adding that the Congress should recall the decisions taken when the party was in power in the state.

“Everyone knows about it. Let them talk and explain the decisions taken by the Congress at that time,” he said.

It may be recalled that the state had witnessed large-scale protests and agitation over ILP by pressure groups during 2013-2014 when the Congress was in power.

The government at that time did not agree to the demand and initiated the idea of a comprehensive mechanism under which entry and exit gates are being set up in the state right now.

However, the Congress has changed its stance now as the Opposition, and has been pushing for implementation of ILP in the state after the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in December 2019.