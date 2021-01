SHILLONG, Jan 13: Cabinet Minister and BJP legislator, AL Hek has asserted that the Congress will not be able to form the government in Meghalaya as well as the Centre for at least another 10 years.

Hek’s statement comes a day after AICC Meghalaya in-charge Manish Chatrath slammed the MDA government for its failure to prevent illegal mining and transportation of coal while stating that people were looking for a change.