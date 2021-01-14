State BJP takes graft issue to Nadda

SHILLONG, Jan 13: The state BJP team, camping in New Delhi, on Wednesday flagged the issue of alleged corruption, worth crores of rupees, in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council before the party’s national president JP Nadda.

The party’s state president, Ernest Mawrie, said they explained in detail the alleged corruption to an attentive Nadda.

The team also submitted to him a copy of RTI findings which, it claimed, exposed corruption in the two councils.

“We were told he will study the RTI findings and accordingly, inform us of what action is required to be taken from the party’s side,” Mawrie said.

The relationship between National People’s Party (NPP) and its alliance partner BJP had soured over the alleged corruption in the two councils. Despite being a constituent of the NPP-headed coalition government, BJP had demanded a probe into the charges of graft by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

As BJP continued to speak up on the issue, the government chose to remain defiant all along, rubbishing the allegations. Later, NPP and another constituent of the government, United Democratic Party had dared BJP to leave the alliance if it was not comfortable in it. Eventually, apparently bowing to pressure, the government had recommended a thorough audit of the expenses incurred in the two councils during the last five years.

The BJP delegation also discussed several other issues with Nadda, including the growing demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit. He assured the team that he would raise the issue with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

“He heard us patiently and said he will visit the state sometime in March,” Mawrie said.

He also said he had briefed Nadda of matters relating to party organisation and the latter appreciated the state leaders for their efforts in strengthening the party.