Assam polls set to delay boundary talks

SHILLONG, Jan 13: The highly-anticipated talks between Meghalaya and Assam on the boundary dispute is set to be delayed as Assembly polls are due in the neighbouring state.

The chief ministerial- level talks between the two states has been pending for long despite skirmishes being reported along the disputed interstate border on a regular basis.

Sources informed here today that the state government cannot make any move for talks as Assam is preparing for the Assembly polls. Meghalaya has to wait for the installation of a new government there before pushing for talks, the sources added.

It may be mentioned that CoMSO, a conglomeration of pressure groups, has asked the state government to resolve the boundary dispute before Meghalaya celebrates its golden jubilee in 2022. KHNAM MLA Adelbert Nongrum has stated that he would boycott the celebrations if the dispute remains unresolved till 2022.