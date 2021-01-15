National Army Day observed at 101 Area

SHILLONG: National Army Day was celebrated in Headquarters 101 Area, Shillong on 15 January 2021. Major General HS Shanbhag Officiating General Officer Commanding 101 Area laid a wreath at the Rhino Prerna Sthal (New War Memorial) to commemorate with reverence, the contribution of all brave soldiers who made a supreme sacrifice, in the line of duty. The Officiating General Officer Commanding also emphasised the need to dedicate ourselves in the service of the nation and pledge to discharge our responsibilities in the best traditions of our Army. Apart from that, veteran officers and representatives also participated in the annual celebrations.

National Army Day is celebrated every year in recognition of Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on 15 January 1949. This day is significant as it marks the transfer of power from the British to India making it an important historical moment in Indian history.