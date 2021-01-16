20 ITBP personnel among first Covid vax recipients

LEH: Leading from the front in the fight against Covid-19, a group of 20 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Saturday registered themselves in the list of the three lakh people across the country who received the first dose of the vaccine. The world’s largest vaccination drive began in India after its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Three doctors, including two females and one male, and 17 paramedics of the force guarding the 3,488 km India-China border received the first dose of the Covid vaccine in Leh.

Dr Katyayni Sharma, the Chief Medical Officer of the ITBP, was among the 20 vaccine recipients. All the ITBP personnel are posted in Leh. The ITBP is among the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or paramilitary wings that functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The ITBP had earlier developed the first quarantine facility in Chhawla, prepared face masks and PPE kits and set up the world’s biggest Covid care centre and hospital in the national capital.

With its participation in the world’s largest Covid vaccination roll-out, the ITBP assured the people that they can rely on ‘Made in India’ vaccines — ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

The Drug Controller General of India has approved ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’ vaccines for emergency use. Oxford University and AstraZeneca have developed ‘Covishield’, which is being manufactured in the country by the Serum Institute of India in Pune while Bharat Biotech has developed ‘Covaxin’.

The ITBP personnel received the first dose of the vaccine after the Prime Minister virtually launched these vaccines at 10.30 a.m.

Healthcare workers, both in the government and private sectors, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine in the first phase.

IANS