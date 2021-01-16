Bullish Bihar tame meek Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Jan 15: Plate group giants Bihar defeated Meghalaya by six wickets in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 match in Chennai today.

Meghalaya lost the toss and had to bat first for the third time in a row but could only manage 89/9 in their 20 overs. Punit Bisht could not replicate his sensational century from Wednesday’s victory against Mizoram but still top-scored with 16. Four other batsmen got into double figures, including Lerry Sangma and Dippu Sangma (joint second-highest scorers with 13 runs each), but could not press on for a big score.

In reply, Bihar did lose four wickets but safely saw off the required runs in 16 overs, finishing on 92/4. Sanjay Yadav opened the bowling and took 2/14 in a maximum of four overs, while young Akash Kumar Choundary claimed 1/18. Aditya Singhania also bowled his full complement of four overs and finished with 1/23.

Bihar are at the top of the plate group with three wins in as many games. Meghalaya are fifth with one victory from three outings.

Meghalaya will be up against Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.