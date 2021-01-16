Hek, Sanbor unhappy after snub by party leaders

SHILLONG, Jan 15: Indicating differences within the party, the two BJP legislators of the state on Friday expressed displeasure that they were not consulted by party leaders who discussed various issues, including Inner Line Permit (ILP) and alleged corruption, with Union Minister of State for Home, JK Reddy in New Delhi.

A BJP delegation, led by state president Ernest Mawrie, submitted RTI findings of alleged misappropriation of funds under Special Assistant Grant in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.

The two BJP legislators, Sanbor Shullai and AL Hek, said they had learnt about the meeting from newspaper reports.

“They should have consulted us but they bypassed us,” the South Shillong MLA Shullai said.

He said they had a series of meetings in the past on the issue and also adopted a resolution that if there is an issue concerning allegation, it should be brought to the notice of the coordination committee.

“BJP state unit means the whole of Meghalaya. But only a few went to Delhi which is very funny,” Shullai said.

He said they would meet the party’s central leadership through state BJP in-charge Chuba Ao to take up the matter.

On if he is contemplating on leaving the party, Shullai said, “Quitting? No this is only speculation. I have never given such a statement. It is manufactured by somebody.”

Hek, who is a minister, said, “I read the statement of James Sangma. He is correct. We cannot make a wild allegation if we don’t have anything to substantiate it.”

“BJP’s stand is zero tolerance against corruption and they followed it with the Central leaders. Keep it up my dear fellow leaders of BJP Meghalaya,” Hek said sarcastically.