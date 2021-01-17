8 priests ordained in Shillong

SHILLONG, Jan 16: Rev. Victor Lyngdoh, designated Archbishop of Shillong and presently the Bishop of Jowai, was officiated at the Ordination ceremony of eight deacons, which was held at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Laitumkhrah, Shillong.

The newly ordained Priests are Rev. Fr. Maria Shibu, CMF and Rev. Fr. Naveen Bunga, CMF (belonging to the congregation of the Sons of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary); Rev. Fr. Elvis Kharkongor, MSFS and Rev. Fr. Andreas Syngkli, MSFS (Congregation of the Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales); Rev. Fr. Philmon Indwar, Missionaries of Charity Fathers, Rev. Fr. Sylvanus Lyngdoh, SDB (Salesians of Don Bosco) and Rev. Fr. Basil Wahlang and Rev. Fr. Staibok Warjri, Diocesan Priest of the Shillong Archdiocese.

Normally, priestly ordinations are a crowd puller and attract a large number of the faithful. However, this year due to restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ordination mass was conducted inside the Cathedral and restricted to the family members of the newly ordained priest and clergy.