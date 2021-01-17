Congress united on Pyngrope: Ampareen

SHILLONG, Jan 16: Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh, on Saturday said the party had conveyed to All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state, Manish Chatrath, about its choice of Charles Pyngrope as the Pradesh Congress Committee president.

“If our rivals are confused, it is their problem. As far as we are concerned, we are unanimous in our selection of Charles Pyngrope and we have conveyed it to the AICC in-charge. The issue was not on his agenda but since he was in the state, we seized the opportunity and projected Pyngrope for the post,” Lyngdoh said.

She was reacting to the statement of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who had called the state Congress a divided house.

“All of us agree that Charles Pyngrope will be the (MPCC chief’s) face from the Khasi, Jaintia and Ri Bhoi areas. Ideally, we support an election but the incumbent president (Celestine Lyngdoh) has himself refused to continue in the post,” Lyngdoh said.

She said there is no dispute on the choice of Pyngrope.

“The unanimity is very correctly projected to the public. We have had a lot of debates and discussions about it. Therefore, there is no question of infighting or the Congress being a divided house,” she said, adding, “Our rival parties would feel good about creating this confusion but the Congress is not in a dilemma.”

Recently, Tynsong had stated, “If you talk about the Congress, it is a divided house. I know the present MPCC chief does not want to continue in the post. The AICC in-charge has come to Shillong but ultimately, it seems there is no solution”.

Earlier, Chatrath had said that the Congress is working towards organising itself in the state. He had also said that the party is not approaching any of the ruling MDA partners.