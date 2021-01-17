WHO Observer cautions against dropping guard

TURA, Jan 16: With the start of the first phase of vaccination against Covid-19 launched across the state, there is a feeling among many that the worst is finally coming to an end. But that does not appear to be true, according to the World Health Organisation, the world body that is in the forefront tackling disease outbreaks across the globe.

“Just because the first dose of the Covid vaccine has been administered does not mean one has become immune to the disease. The standard protocols put in place, such as wearing of face masks, hand washing and social distancing must be continued if the disease is to be contained,” says WHO special observer and doctor Neeraj Singh, who is in Garo Hills overseeing the vaccination programme.

He has advocated for the completion of the two mandatory