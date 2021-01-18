4th Test: India need 328 to win Border-Gavaskar Trophy

BRISBANE: Australia on Monday got bundled out for 294 in their second innings, thus setting a 328-run target for India on Day Four of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.

For India, right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, conceding 73 runs in 19.5 overs. Shardul Thakur also picked four wickets for 61 in the 19 overs he bowled while debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar scalped one.

Steve Smith was the top scorer for Australia in the second innings as he scored 55 runs off 74 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. David Warner, Marcus Harris and Cameron Green made notable contributions of 48, 38 and 37. Pat Cummins and skipper Tim Paine also made scores of 28 and 27 as the host’s second innings came to an end in the 76th over.

Earlier, India had posted 336 in reply to Australia’s first inning score of 369, thus conceding a 33-run lead.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide and India winning the second in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney had ended in a draw.

Brief scores: Australia 369 and 294 all out (Steve Smith 55, David Warner 48; Mohammed Siraj 5/73) vs India 336 all out