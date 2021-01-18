Night curfew extended till Jan 26 in WGH

TURA, Jan 18: The night curfew under section 144 CrPC in West Garo Hills District has been further extended till January 26.
The night curfew which will be from 11 pm to 5 am has the same restrictions, prohibitions and exemptions as issued earlier.
