TURA: The Sub-Divisional Election Officer, Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division has in a notification informed that the final electoral rolls in respect of 44-Raksamgre (ST), 45-Tikrikilla (ST) and 49-Dedenggre (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituencies have been prepared with reference to 1st January, 2021 as qualifying date and in accordance with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960; and the same are available for inspection in his office during all working days.