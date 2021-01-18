Publication of photo electoral rolls

TURA: The Sub-Divisional Election Officer, Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division has in a notification informed that the final electoral rolls in respect of 44-Raksamgre (ST), 45-Tikrikilla (ST) and 49-Dedenggre (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituencies have been prepared with reference to 1st January, 2021 as qualifying date and in accordance with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960; and the same are available for inspection in his office during all working days.

Meanwhile, Electoral Registration Officer 7-Amlarem (ST) Assembly Constituency in a separate notification also informed that the list of Amendments to the Draft Electoral roll for the 7 – Amlarem (ST) Assembly Constituency has been prepared with reference to 01-01-2021 as the Qualifying Date and in accordance with the Registration of Electoral Rules,1960.

A copy of the said Roll together with the said list of Amendments has been published and will be available for the inspection at the Office of the Electoral Registration Officer 7- Amlarem (ST) Assembly Constituency,during the Office hours, the notification added.

 

