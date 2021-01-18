State to be ‘self-sufficient’ in pork production by 2025

SHILLONG, Jan 17: Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, GHP Raju said that by 2025, Meghalaya in all likelihood will be self-sufficient in pork production.

He informed that the total pork demand in the state per annum is roughly around 16,000 metric tonnes, while the in-house production is approximately 7,000 metric tonnes with the shortage amounting to around 8,000 metric tonnes annually.

He stated that the shortage is being met by importing it from states like Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

He further informed that they are not allowing the farmers to bring piglets from outside to ensure that the capital funded under piggery mission remains within the state.

Expecting that the production of pork will surpass 10,000 metric tonnes annually by 2023, the Principal Secretary said that is that continues the state should be self sufficient by 2025.

Attributing the credit to the Meghalaya Piggery Mission, Raju said that the total investment under the piggery mission is going to be around Rs 209 crore and in a span of five years, the amount will double and around Rs 500 crore will be added to the state GDP through this mission.

Raju said the number of beneficiaries of the Meghalaya Piggery Mission will be around 25,000.

In the year 2020, African Swine Fever (ASF) had caused an upheaval in Meghalaya with more than 400 pigs being killed due to the disease till June.

This dealt a blow to pig farmers in many villages while also sending panic across the state.

The disease had reportedly entered the state through Assam-Meghalaya border.

In Assam, almost 20,000-30,000 pigs had died and by the time doctors had identified the cause as African Swine Fever, the disease had spread like wildfire in the neighbouring state with most people having no clue about it.