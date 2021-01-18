NIT student from Bhopal missing in city

SHILLONG, Jan 17: An NIT Meghalaya student hailing from Bhopal has been missing from his hostel since January 15.

As per an FIR filed with Rilbong Beat House, the student — Harsh Parashar — who was residing at the NIT Boy’s Hostel, Kench’s Trace was found to be absent from the hostel on the evening of January 15.

The FIR also stated that as per the CCTV footage, he was seen leaving the hostel with two-three bags at around 11 am on January 15.

When contacted, police said all efforts were being made to trace the missing student.