Ananya Panday turns ‘wannabe Kendall Jenner’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has switched on her Kendall Jenner mode in a new post on social media. Ananya posted a string of pictures from a photo shoot that has impressed fans and industry friends alike. Among those who lauded her efforts with their comments are Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Punit Malhotra. “[email protected],” Ananya captioned the images. The actress was seen in the recently released film “Khaali Peeli” opposite. Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya also has “Liger” coming up with Vijay Deverakonda. (IANS)