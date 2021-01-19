Meghalaya ministers to raise ILP issue with Amit Shah

SHILLONG: The Cabinet Ministers of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter visits the state on January 23 and discuss about the resolution passed by the state Assembly urging the Centre to implement ILP in the state.’

In addition, the Ministers would also discuss about inclusion of Khasi and Garo language in the Eighth Schedule.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the delegation would also discuss about the inter-state boundary row and necessary amendments to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution with the Union Home Minister.