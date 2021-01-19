Women Empowerment Committee wraps up visit to SGH

TURA: The Women Empowerment Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly wrapped up its two day visit to South Garo Hills on Tuesday during which various issues relating to women besides other matters were reviewed in a meeting held at the District Resource Centre in Baghmara.

During the two day visit, cases related to women, status of job cards under MGNREGS, implementation of MHIS in the District, mother mortality rate and others were taken up by committee members who included MLAs H M Shangpliang, Miani D Shira, Mayrylborn Syiem, R A Sangma and Lazarus Sangma under the leadership of committee Chairperson, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh.

The committee also took a strong note of the reported death of a young mother one, Namchi Ch Marak at baghmara Civil Hospital on December 7. Matters relating to malnutrition, crime against women, children and domestic violence etc were also on the agenda.

The committee on the first day visited Siju and met Heads of various departments like Forest and Environment, PWD, Fisheries, Tourism including the BDO and Project Director of the DRDA in Baghmara and held deliberations on various issues.

The second and final day saw deliberations on issues and problems faced by women groups in the district with officials of Food & Civil Supplies, DM & HO Baghmara, DIG Western Range, SP South Garo Hills, EE PHE, Social Welfare, DCPO, DPO, ICDS, ICPS, Labour Department and others.