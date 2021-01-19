NEWS BRIEFS

Vaccine won’t kill you: AIIMS chief

New Delhi, Jan 18: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Monday allayed apprehensions about the coronavirus vaccines and assured that the side-effects will not result in death of the beneficiary. The nationwide Covid vaccination drive had commenced on January 16 and a total of 447 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the first two days, with most of them being minor along with three cases of hospitalisation. “Even if a person takes Crocin or Paracetamol, they may develop allergic reactions. There is nothing to worry about. There is no side-effect which would result in death,” he said. (IANS)

Speaker assures on protocols

New Delhi, Jan 18: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said all necessary arrangements will be made as per the Covid-19 protocols during the forthcoming Budget Session of the Parliament starting from January 29. Birla made the remarks while attending the virtual meeting of the Standing Committee of the Conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on Monday. (IANS)