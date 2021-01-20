India move to top of WTC standings

DUBAI, Jan 19: The stunning three-wicket victory over Australia at the Gabba, that resulted in a phenomenal series win, propelled India to the top of ICC World Test Championship standings on Tuesday.

The victory Down Under handed India 430 points, putting it ahead of New Zealand (420) and Australia (332).

India replaced Australia at number two in the ICC Test Team Rankings after the Test series triumph. New Zealand is on top with 118.44 rating points, ahead of India (117.65) and Australia (113). (PTI)