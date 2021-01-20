NEHUNSA asks VC to step down ‘gracefully’

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The North Eastern Hill University Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) has asked the incumbent vice-chancellor of NEHU, Prof S.K Srivastava to “gracefully” step down from his post.

In a letter addressed to the NEHU vice-chancellor on Tuesday, NEHUNSA demanded that he gracefully tendered his resignation to pave way for the senior-most professor to take charge as VC.

The association further said that it preferred a vice chancellor who is

available for discussion and who can implement policies by way of bold and concrete decisions in favour of the employees and the university.

“NEHUNSA is very much disheartened with the way the vice-chancellor has been neglecting his duties shouldered upon him by the Visitor of India. His actions and regular absence prove that he is not at all interested in performing the expected and required administrative work,” the letter to the VC by the association read.

The association further opined that the university had suffered since the head of the institute was not available and capable of taking decisions.

“Since December 24 till date, Prof S.K Srivastava is not available in office. It becomes difficult for NEHUNSA to discuss important issues related to the welfare of the employees and the university as a whole”, it stated.

Alleging that the entire system is failing and falling due to the unavailability of the vice-chancellor, NEHUNSA said, “Even appointments to important advertised posts are being delayed due to lack of interest on the part of the VC”.