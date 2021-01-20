SSLC, HSSLC exams after April 14: Rymbui

SHILLONG, Jan 19: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday informed that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations will be held after April 14.

“We are yet to take a final decision on the dates of holding the SSLC and HSSLC examinations,” Rymbui said, adding that MBoSE will come up with the necessary notification once they have decided on the dates to hold the examinations. However, he made it clear that the examinations will not be held before April 14.

Earlier, MBoSE had clarified that the notification that the examination of the SSLC will start from April 06, 2021 is fake.

“We have not issued any such notification since the state government is yet to approve the dates for holding of the examination. The notification which was circulated in the social media is a fake one,” Joint Director of MBoSE, Mac Donald Marbaniang had stated.