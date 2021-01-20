Pant shadows Dhoni’s record

BRISBANE, Jan 19: Rishabh Pant on Tuesday surpassed the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to reach the 1000-run mark in Test cricket.

Pant achieved the feat in only 27 innings, scoring at an average of 40.04. Dhoni had taken 32 innings to reach the milestone.

Coming on to bat in India’s second innings in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday, Pant needed only one run to achieve the record and he fetched it by pulling Pat Cummins to get off the mark with a double.

Besides Pant and Dhoni, there are five other Indian stumpers who touched the 1000-run milestone in Test cricket. (PTI)