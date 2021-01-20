Unbridled praise pours in from across

NEW DELHI, Jan 19: “Every session we discovered a new hero,” Sachin Tendulkar put it aptly as an injury-ravaged India’s come-from-behind triumph over Australia earned them unbridled appreciation from the cricket fraternity as well as several other notable personalities.

Despite losing key players to injury, India chased down a mammoth 328 in the fourth and final Test, ending Australia’s 32-year unbeaten run at Brisbane to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to congratulate the team, complimenting it for its passion and energy. “We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours,” he tweeted.

Tendulkar lauded the fact that every member of the team took responsibility to take the side across the line at some point during the series. “Young India has done it,” said the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, terming the historic 2-1 come-from-behind Test series win over Australia as a “magical moment for Indian cricket”.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli was delighted by the team’s grit and determination after the Adelaide humiliation.

“WHAT A WIN!!! To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management,” he tweeted.

Players, both current and former, and from other sportrs also praised the team for pulling off a win despite facing several adversities.

VVS Laxman: @ajinkyarahane88 led the side brilliantly, giving a lot of confidence to youngsters and Pujara exhibited his steely resolve once again. Can’t forget the young bowling unit. Fantastic team.

Virender Sehwag: From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special. And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special .

Stuart Broad: Test cricket’s heart is beating strongly! That was an extraordinary win & a fantastic series to watch. Aussies not lost at The Gabba since 1988.

AB de Villiers: What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17 , sweet number 17. Well played young man.

Michael Vaughan: The Greatest Test series win of all time … Well done #India you have just shown the way for England to get back those Ashes back later in the year … Thumbs up

Ian Bishop: Remarkable. Injuries galore, absent players, & beating Australia at their fortress at the Gabba. This has been the most remarkable test series victory I’ve watched in my experience. India’s depth of talent, heart and character must forever lift an entire nation. Congratulations.

Shane Warne: Congrats to the Indian cricket team. That’s one of the best series wins I can ever remember on Aust soil & to do it after being bowled out for 36, plus a depleted squad-shows tremendous character, resilience, courage & belief. Just fantastic.

Mithali Raj: Speechless !!! Fortress Gabba has been breached !! What a great great game of Test match cricket. I still have goosebumps. Complete team effort.

Anirban Lahiri: That ….. was …… incredible!!!!! Feel like the child I was who lived and died with every ball Cricket bat and ball.

Mahesh Bhupathi: Congrats Team India. This is one of the greatest upsets of all time. Winning the series at the Gabba.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju: Congratulations to #TeamIndia for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy. We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai: One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series. (PTI)