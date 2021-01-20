Plaint against ‘illegal creation’ of VECs

TURA, Jan 19: A complaint has been filed against the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Demdema Block in West Garo Hills alleging the illegal creation of several VECs at Moulakandi Village.

The complaint was filed by Mozidur Rahman, a resident of the same village, with West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, in which he alleged that the formation of multiple VECs in one village goes against the guideline of the MGNREGS and makes way for corruption.

According to Rahman, earlier Moulakandi village had four VECs -Moulakandi-I, Moulakandi-II, Moulakandi-III and Moulakandi-IV, which has been further divided into altogether nine VECs in which there are just around 1,100 job card holders.

Rahman urged the deputy commissioner to immediately cancel the recently approved VECs and investigate into the matter besides directing him to follow the guidelines of the MGNREGS on VEC formation before approving their formation at the village.