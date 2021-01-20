Awareness on police-public relations

SHILLONG, Jan 19: As part of its initiative, “Reaching Out – Beyond the Call of Duty”, the 6th MLP Battalion participated in a legal awareness programme on police-public relations organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Ri Bhoi, at the Dorbar hall of Nongthymai village, Umsning, on Tuesday.

As many as thirty female members of various self-help groups (SHGs) forming the Nangsanbha Village Organisation also participated in the awareness progamme, which was chaired by Kerdalin Jana and Phibalawan Makri, president and secretary of the village organisation.

The resource persons for the progamme included Franky Nongbet, advocate member of the DLSA, who spoke on FIR, Right of Arrested Persons, Right to Bail and Right to Legal Aid, and Lakador Syiem, Commandant of 6th MLP Battalion, who spoke on ‘Police Public Relations – Bridging the Gap’.