EKH administration sends proposal to govt on relaxing bus seating capacity

SHILLONG, Jan 20: Taking cognizance of the plight of the bus drivers and select passengers, the East Khasi Hills District Administration has sent a proposal to Transport department for relaxation of the seating capacity while also stating that other COVID-19 protocols, such as mask-wearing and using sanitisers, will still have to be strictly maintained.

The proposal to the Transport department comes in the wake of State Public Transport Services (STPS) buses refusing to ply around the city since last few days, which had taken a toll on the public transport system in Shillong.

The order, which is still in place, says that buses can accommodate only 50 per cent of their seating capacity. However, the district administration has now requested for a 100 per cent seating capacity along with a few other recommendations.

The proposal is yet to be approved by the government.

On Wednesday, many SPTS buses were seen plying in the city.

Earlier, a group of SPTS bus drivers had met East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo and had given vent to their difficulties due to the strict imposition of fines and seating arrangements in the buses.

It may be mentioned that the district administration has been stringent with adherence to COVID-19 protocols in the buses after many had complained about norms going for a toss.