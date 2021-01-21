Drug peddlers nabbed in GH

TURA, Jan 20: West Garo Hills Police on Wednesday arrested two persons over their involvement in the supply of psychotropic substance from Assam.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Dr MGR Kumar informed that the two persons namely, Ashid Modak (28) of Sepoy Colony and Christon A Sangma of Akonggre were arrested following a raid.

During the raid, the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) recovered SPSPHEN + (tramadol hydrochloride acetaminophen (Contd on P-4)

(Contd from P-3)dicyclomine hydrochloride capsules), a total of 192 capsules and 740 numbers of orange colour tablet with the inscription capital R on it. The recovery which weights 71.11 grams is suspected to be yaba tablets.

While one was forwarded to court, the other has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment.