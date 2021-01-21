Meet this Chinese man with world’s ‘fastest hands’

Beijing, Jan 20 (IANS) Xia Yan (29) from Xi’an, the capital city of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, is keen on time challenges.

Xia currently holds eight Guinness World Records for his mind-blowing speed skills, including one for taking the shortest time to type the alphabet on a touchscreen smartphone, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite his success, the Xi’an resident says he wants to attempt even more world records.

Xia has made a career out of his hobby, setting up a training institution with more than 3,000 students.

In recent years, he’s also provided free courses to students in primary and middle schools in Xi’an, as well as remote mountainous areas of the neighbouring Sichuan Province.