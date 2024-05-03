LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, K.L. Sharma in Amethi

The Amethi Lok Sabha seat will be contest by Kishori Lal Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will arrive by a special flight at Fursatganj airport at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and will file his nomination papers at 12:15 p.m.

He will thereafter leave for Pune.

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to shift to Raebareli seat has averted a keen contest in Amethi where Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani is seeking a second term.

In Raebareli, he will be facing Dinesh Pratap Singh, a veteran Congressman, who is the BJP candidate.