Two galleries to be opened at Assam State Museum today

GUWAHATI: Visitors to the Assam State Museum here will have two new galleries to explore from Friday.

The Natural History Gallery and Mayurpokhi Khel-Nao Gallery will be opened by Cotton University vice-chancellor, Bhabesh Chandra Goswami and state cultural affairs department secretary, Madhurima Baruah Sen.

“The Natural History Gallery reflects the rich bio-diversity of the state and its aim is to provide a learning experience to visitors about the various species of flora and fauna,” an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

“The Mayurpokhi Khel-Nao Gallery will display the Khel-Nao introduced in the Kamalabari Satra during the period of Sri Sri Badula Padma Ata. It was donated to the Assam State Museum by the Satra Samiti in the year 1973,” it said.

The curated gallery showcasing the Mayurpokhi Khel-Nao highlights the cultural significance and the rich heritage of the Vaishnavite culture of the Kamalabari Satra in the river island of Majuli.

It may be mentioned that the Assam State Museum had gone online and digital during the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown since May last year.

Museums were one of the first public institutions in Assam to get a complete closure notice from the state government to prevent the spread of coronavirus as they were catering foreign nationals as well as locals.