Various events mark Statehood Day celebration in Garo Hills  

TURA: The 49th Meghalaya Day was observed all across Garo Hills in programmes organised at different venues by respective District Administrations from all five districts.

In Tura, the occasion was marked by the Meghalaya Day run and presentation of Awards of recognition to citizens in a modest ceremony. The Meghalaya Day run held annually as part of the Statehood Day celebrations saw immense participation by old and young alike. The run which was participated by both young and old was flagged off by West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner Ram Singh, who also later gave away the prizes to the winners.

Following the Meghalaya Day Run, an official gathering also took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s park wherein awards of recognition were presented to selected outstanding citizens who excelled in various fields of life. The awards were given by the Deputy Commissioner accompanied by Superintendent of Police Dr. Raghavendra Kumar MG, Tura Municipal Board Chairman J D Sangma and Nokma Council President Skylance G Momin.

Some of those that received the awards included; Chakseng D Sangma for social service, cooperative growth in rural development sector, Lt. Wefstar D Shira for social services, community development etc., Aileen K Sangma for entrepreneurship and food processing enterprise, Daisy Christine G Momin for Social service, preserving and promotion of traditional art and culture and Tyrone D Brass for outstanding service delivery in education sector.

The occasion was observed in North Garo Hills District at the Deputy commissioner’s Office in Resubelpara where Deputy Speaker and local MLA, Timothy D Shira was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Shira attributed the statehood achievement to the fathers of the yesteryears who had to face many hurdles during the demand and the ultimate creation of the state. He acknowledged that it was a proud day for every Meghalayan to be able to reflect the transformational journey of the state. Shira said that although the state is in a transitional period, many developments have taken place throughout the years since the attainment of the statehood.

According to him, the creation of new districts, infrastructure development, up-gradation of road and connectivity are some of the few achievements that the state has made.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, R P Marak, who also spoke during the programme highlighted the various achievements and the ongoing developmental activities in the district.

In Ampati of South west Garo Hills, the occasion was marked by a Blood Donation Drive at Ampati Civil Hospital which was organized by the District Administration in collaboration with the host hospital under the theme ‘Be a Blood Donor, Be a Hero- A Real One’.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi while speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion said that many people die due to unavailability of blood at Blood banks due to the reluctance of many locals to donate blood.

He added that, although the district has storage units, the absence of local donors makes it dependent on government employees and BSF personnel when blood is needed. Therefore, Chitturi stressed on the need to encourage more locals and communities to develop this culture of donating blood which will help save many lives.

Out of the total of 28 individuals who donated blood during the drive, 17 were from the BSF while the rest were civilians.

The occasion was also observed in South Garo Hills at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Baghmara in which District Superintendent of Police (SP), Prianshu Pandey was the Chief Guest..

As part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign the District Social Welfare Officer and the District Sports officer jointly also organized a Meghalaya Day Run on the occasion where the people from all walks of life participated. The day was also marked by the felicitation of the senior citizens and the colourful cultural presentation from the various schools of the District.

The occasion was also observed at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills.

As part of the day’s celebration, a Meghalaya Day Run was also organized by the District Sports Officer in collaboration with the district administration where a large number of people both young and old participated. The 10 Km. run was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe.