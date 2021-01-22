AR seize contraband drugs worth over Rs 5.90 crore

SHILLONG: Assam Rifles, Serchhip Battalion, in a joint operation carried out with Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai district of Mizoram recovered Heroin Grade No IV, 612.8 grams 2, 69,000 numbers of Methamphetamine tablets (R17), in general area Tlangsam on Thursday.

The operation was carried out on specific information. Approximate cost of the recovered contraband Heroin and Methamphetamine tablets (R17) is Rs 5,90,12,000.

Ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram, according to an official statement.