Govt committed to ILP: Conrad

SHILLONG, Jan 21: Criticising opposition Congress, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said the resolution on Inner Line Permit (ILP), passed in the Assembly, is testimony to the state government’s commitment to the issue.

“The previous government did not pass any resolution. We took a step forward by passing it. It clearly reflects the commitment of this government to the issue,” he told journalists on the sidelines of the 49th Statehood Day celebration at U Soso Tham Auditorium.

The CM said the government held several meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the past as it kept working hard to secure ILP for the state.

“It is a process that takes time. It took time also for the states which are now covered under the regulation,” he said.

Stating that some organisations have sought an appointment with Shah during his visit to the state on January 23, Sangma said the requests were shared with the Home Ministry.

“It will be upto the Home Minister whether or not he will meet them. But given my past experiences, he is very open to meeting people and holding discussions with them. We are hopeful,” Sangma said.

He said the members of the state cabinet were also looking forward to meeting Shah and they were hopeful that they would get an appointment.

Shah will chair the 69th Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), to be held in the city on January 23-24. It will be attended by Minister for Development of North-Eastern Region Jitendra Singh and members of the NEC, comprising Governors and CMs of the eight north-eastern states.