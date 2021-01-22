I&PR Dept, Tura gets Fixed Audio system for better information dissemination  

TURA : The much-needed Fixed Audio System (FAS) for Tura urban area was inaugurated as part of Meghalaya Day celebrations by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister James P K Sangma at the Office of the Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations (ADIPR) at Dakopgre on Friday. Accompanying the Minister for the inauguration was West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh and the Director, Information and Public Relations, B S Sohliya.

The Fixed Audio System has been conceptualized by the I&PR department to exclusively tackle the need for an efficient and effective information dissemination system. Melamiaki Infracon has been entrusted to undertake the project and install internet protocol (IP) powered speakers at 27 strategic locations around Tura. The FAS will facilitate the flow of information from the central control center at the office of the ADIPR to the citizens of Tura and its suburbs.

The main features of the FAS are announcement and tones. Live announcements can be made across the system from the PA Console or PC Master Station while scheduled announcements, tones and bells can be created, organized and scheduled across days, weeks and months quickly and easily.

Addressing the gathering, I&PR Minister James P K Sangma stated that the I&PR was one of the most important departments and that it played a vital role in disseminating most reliable information during the COVID 19 pandemic. He said that the present being a digital era rife with false rumours, it was the I&PR department that has been entrusted to deliver reliable information to the masses. FAS is a much needed system to enable the I&PR department to efficiently, effectively and promptly disseminate information to the public, the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said that the I&PR department has worked under difficult conditions to spread awareness during the COVID 19 pandemic and that the FAS will now make it easier for the department to disseminate information to the people.

Earlier, I&PR Director B S Sohliya in his welcome address, highlighted the features of the fixed audio system.

Later, in his note of gratitude ADIPR, Tura, F. K.Marak made a request to the Minister to also roll out similar facility in other districts of Garo Hills.