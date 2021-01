TURA: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), South West Garo Hills, has appointed EAC, Ampati, W.C.R. Marak, MCS and Deputy Director, Supply, Nemson M. Marak as District Grievances Redressal Officer ( DGRO) and Assistant Grievances Redressal Officer (AGRO) under NFSA, 2013, for the district of South West Garo Hills.

The contact number of DGRO is 8974109202 and e-mail ID [email protected], while that of AGRO is 7085448606 and e-mail ID [email protected]