NEWS BRIEFS

5 killed in SII complex fire

Pune, Jan 21: At least five persons suffocated to death in a major fire that engulfed an under-construction building in a plant of global vaccine giant, Serum Institute of India (SII), here on Thursday afternoon, triggering nationwide anxiety. Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol announced that five persons, believed to be labourers, had perished in the blaze and their bodies were recovered during the sweeping and cooling operations. (IANS)

US rejoins WHO

Washington, Jan 21: US President Joe Biden has reversed the US process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO). Hours after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order ceasing a withdrawal process that his predecessor Donald Trump initiated last year, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS) nSee P-10