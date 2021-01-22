‘Talks held at different levels to resolve issue’

SHILLONG, Jan 21: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said the ruling MDA coalition would pursue the Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary row earnestly for a solution.

“This government is committed to ensuring that we are able to take the discussions forward and hopeful that we are going to find some kind of solution in the years to come,” he said.

Reminding that the boundary dispute was age-old and complicated, Sangma said talks have been held at different levels to resolve it. He said he was scheduled to meet his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal in March or April 2020.

“We could not meet then because COVID-19 happened and we will not be able to meet before the Assam elections that are round the corner. Discussions will take place after the elections,” he said.

Sangma also said Chief Secretary MS Rao was handling the issue of encroachment by Assam in the Khanapara area of Ri-Bhoi district.

“I have already written a letter to the Assam Chief Secretary on the issue,” Rao said, declining to elaborate.

Confirming this, Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah said that the matter is already taken up with the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup district.

“We have asked them to stop the construction of the project until further orders from the government,” Kurbah said.

The neighbouring state is reportedly building an Assam State Transport Corporation transit camp at Khanapara, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Syiem (traditional head) of Raid Marwet, Ri-Bhoi.

State Congress leaders had earlier expressed concern over the construction of the facility on Meghalaya territory without permission.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council has also asked the state government to urgently take up with the Assam government the matter of the alleged illegal construction at Khanapara.

The council has petitioned Chief Secretary Rao and the Ri-Bhoi deputy commissioner on the matter.