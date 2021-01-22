Release NEHU study on uranium leakage: Cong

SHILLONG, Jan 21: The Congress has urged the state government to release the North East Hill University’s (NEHU) study on the alleged leakage of uranium effluent tank and high radiation level at Nongbah Jynrin in South West Khasi Hills district.

“Since NEHU has completed the study and submitted its report, I request the State government to make the report public so that all the stakeholders know what the ground situation is,” Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie told The Shillong Times on Thursday.

The government had assigned the study to NEHU and IIT-Guwahati. The former submitted its report while IIT-Guwahati is yet to start the exercise.

Chief Secretary M.S. Rao had said the government was examining the NEHU report. “Let it be in the public domain so that we will know the facts. The government can examine but they can make it public so that the people will know what is right and wrong,” Sawkmie said.

In September 2020, Nongbah Jynrin locals reported an “explosion” in a concrete tank containing toxic effluents. This made the pressure groups, NGOs, environmentalists, political parties and even the state government swing into action.

Some pressure groups had expressed distrust on both NEHU and IIT-Guwahati, stating both were connected to the government in one way or the other. They had also demanded a probe by an independent body.