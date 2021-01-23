GUWAHATI: “Speedy development of Assam and the rest of the Northeast has remained a top priority for our government as the region’s development is construed instrumental for the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat mission,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar town of Assam on Saturday morning , the Prime Minister Highlighted benefits passed on to a huge population in Assam and Northeast under various welfare schemes launched by the BJP government at the Centre, the Prime Minister especially flagged the paid development taking place in improving surface and air connectivity in Assam and the rest of the Northeast.

Modi promised to upgrade historic Sivasagar town in Assam to one of the top iconic archaeological sites in the country even as he recalled sacrifice made by Sati Joymoti at Jerenga Pathar.

Assam government announced that a 100 bigha area in Jerenga Pathar is being utilized to build a massive memorial after Sati Joymoti (Ahom Kuwari) who sacrificed her life to save the life of her husband, Gadadhar Singha, an Ahom King.

The Prime Minister was there to grace to occasion of distribution of land settlement documents (land patta) to 1,06,940 landless indigenous people from various districts of the state.

“Right over land is key for the people especially farmers to get benefits under various government welfare schemes besides securing financial assistance from banks to start new ventures. Sarbananda Sonowal government in Assam is providing land settlement documents to over six lakh landless people in the state. Already over two lakhs landless have been provided with land documents while over one lakh are getting it today. One lakh more such people will get land documents in coming days,” Modi announced.

He said land holding gives self-confidence to people in their efforts to become self-sufficient which is core to Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Prime Minister was felicitated with traditional Assamese items by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in presence of Health, Finance, Education and PWD minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior BJP leaders and legislators and in front of a mammoth crowd.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in his welcome speech lauded the Prime Minister for leading the country in an exemplary way especially during the crisis of CIVUD19 pandemic and making India one of the few countries in the world to discover COVD19 vaccines.

Dr Sarma recalled how the Prime Minister was extending tremendous help to the state to fight COVID19 pandemic successfully.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s concern for the rapid development of the state exemplary and constant help provided by him for the state unparalleled.