Garo Hills joins nation in celebrating Netaji’s birth anniversary 

TURA: The valiant struggle of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during his freedom fight against British colonial rule in the country was not forgotten among the people of Garo Hills as they joined hands to celebrate his 125th birth anniversary in Tura on Saturday morning.

Rich floral tributes were paid to Netaji during a special programme at Tura bazar with distinguished guests, including deputy commissioner Ram Singh and Central Puja Committee President C B Chetry placing wreaths in honour of the freedom fighter.

“Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose struggled and fought for the freedom of our country. It would be befitting for our youth to follow his philosophy of life which is about dedication,” said deputy commissioner Ram Singh.

President of CPC C B Chetry gave an in depth insight into the part played by Netaji for India’s freedom from the british. “He gave his life for the country which is the supreme sacrifice,” says Chetry while addressing the gathering.

Professor Arindom Ghose gave his appreciation to the people for remembering India’s freedom struggle and the important part played by Subhash Chandra Bose.