NEWS BRIEFS

No need to fear vaccine: PM

New Delhi, Jan 22: The number of beneficiaries receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots crossed the one million mark on Friday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to dispel fears among a section of people over the injections asserting that all sorts of things are said in politics but the inoculation drive was launched only after nod from scientists. Amid concerns expressed by some over the emergency-use clearance given to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Modi interacted virtually with healthcare workers of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi and told them that when doctors and healthcare workers have given a clean chit to the vaccine, it sends a very strong message among people about the efficacy of the shots. (PTI)

Govt-farmers talks unsuccessful

New Delhi, Jan 22: The government’s negotiations with representatives of thousands of protesting farmers hit a roadblock on Friday as the unions squarely rejected the Centre’s proposal to put three contentious laws on hold, while the Agriculture Minister blamed external “forces” for their rigid stand and said no resolution is possible when the sanctity of agitation is lost. Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, the 11th round saw both the sides hardening their positions and could not even reach a decision on the next date for the meeting. The government asked unions to revert by Saturday in case they agree to the suspension proposal and the talks can continue only thereafter. (PTI) nSee P-7