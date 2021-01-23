Salma Hayek talks of her ‘wild wild waist’

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has shared a throwback picture from the premiere of her 1999 film Wild Wild West, and had a witty quip on her waist to go with the image. Salma posted a throwback picture on Instagram. In the image she sports a hot pink corset that accentuates her tiny waist. “#tbt – this picture is from the premiere of Wild Wild West @salmahayekfan commented “wild wild waist” before I was pregnant and with a corset. Esta foto es de la premier de #wildwildwest,” Salma wrote as the caption. Wild Wild West directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. It was loosely adapted from The Wild Wild West, a 1960s television series. The film stars Will Smith, Kvin Kline and Kenneth Branagh. (IANS)

