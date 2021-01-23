Adele reaches divorce settlement with Simon Konecki

Singer Adele on Friday finalised her divorce settlement with estranged husband Simon Konecki. Simon, who is the CEO of Adele Drop4Drop charity, filed for settlement along with Adele on Thursday. The settlement of $171 million got finalised a day later. Although Adele and Simon have finished their work to finalise the divorce, the marriage won’t officially end without the judge’s approval, reports a website. Adele and Simon will share the custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo. “Financial and other confidential business information” about the proceedings will not be made public. The two were last seen together as a couple at an Elton John concert in the city shortly before they announced their separation last year. (IANS)