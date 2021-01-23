Shah cautions against rumours about COVID vaccines 

GUWAHTI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today warned against spreading rumours about the COVID 19 vaccines.

“There are two ‘Made in India’ vaccines available now. The health workers are getting the vaccines in the first lot and the security personnel will get in the second lot. I urge upon all our security personnel to take vaccines without any apprehension,” he said.

Shah was speaking after launch of Ayushman CAPF scheme, under which Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and their families will be provided cashless healthcare benefits.

He added, “There are some people who are spreading rumours about the vaccines. Let me tell them, don’t play politics with this.”

“If they want to indulge in politics, there are other issues and I am ready to take them on in those issues,” Shah said.